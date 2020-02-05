Assist Your Community and Donate to Local Food Banks

The Carbon and Emery County food banks are a staple in the communities, assisting many households and ensuring that stomachs are not empty. During the holidays, the banks received many donations from local businesses, schools and individuals.

In Utah, one in seven children are at risk of missing a meal every day and 12.5 percent of households in the state reported that they struggled to buy enough food for themselves and their families in 2018.

Following the holiday donations, the next drive for the food banks is the Boy Scout Food Drive hosted in March. The Carbon County food bank also benefits greatly each year from the U.S. Postal Service Stamp Out Hunger drive that is conducted each May. Following the holiday season, the banks rely heavily on these drives as they provide needed goods to the clients. No other food drives are hosted throughout the year.

The Carbon County Food Bank serves an estimated 700 individuals each month, distributing approximately 4,000 pounds a food daily. The Emery County Food Bank serves an estimated 200 individuals in a month and gives out approximately 1,500 pounds of food daily. They are in need of pasta, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, canned beans, tuna fish or other canned meats, cheeses and canned foods.

The Food Pantry that is hosted out of the Trinity Christian Center also assists many in the community. The pantry is in great need of pasta as well as fresh goods such as cheese, milk and meats. Other necessities include children’s juices and snacks, baby food, spices and soup. The pantry serves Carbon and Emery counties and assisted 3,200 families last year.

The Carbon County Food Bank is located at 75 East 400 South in Price and is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The Emery County Food Bank is located at 40 South Center Street in Castle Dale and is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The Trinity Christian Center Food Pantry is located at 693 East 400 South in Price and is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. The pantry is also open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays.