Attend the Discover 4-H Night, Find Your Kid’s Next Favorite Activity

A Discover 4-H Night is being hosted at the USU Eastern Student Center on March 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Families are invited to attend and discover how 4-H can ignite a child’s spark.

4-H is a hands-on learning and education program for youngsters that builds skills such as responsibility, leadership and more to assist them in succeeding in life. Positive youth development is the goal of 4-H, with a motto of “Learn by Doing.” The organization is ran by volunteers and 4-H is looking for volunteers that wish to be leaders for the Carbon County youth.

The organization is for children and teens ages eight to 18 and many clubs are created for varied interests. In 2019, there were 13 clubs ranging from tennis to cake decorating to pet clubs. Volunteers are subjected to background checks and training to ensure the safety of the youth in the program. This year, Castleview Hospital has teamed up with the organization to expand the variety and opportunities.