Austin Cowan of Price Graduates in WSU’s Historic Class of 2020

Press Release

Austin Cowan of Price graduated and has earned a Bachelor’s degree in Health Promotion from Weber State University.

Although official commencement ceremonies were postponed to Aug. 29, Cowan was part of a historic class of graduates. Weber State awarded 5,558 degrees in the 2019-20 academic year, which includes summer, fall and spring semesters. Cowan is one of 2,697 graduates honored in spring 2020.

“These last three years have been full of meaningful lessons for me and major obstacles to overcome. This graduation has proven to me that I am capable of great things,” said Cowan.

The class of 2020 included 332 master’s degrees, 2,579 bachelor’s, 2,579 associate’s and 153 certificates, including graduate certificates. Of the graduates, 3,299 were females and 2,259 males.

“The graduating class of 2020 will always be remembered as those who had the determination to complete their college education during a time of historic tumult,” said WSU President Brad Mortensen. “I applaud their grit and tenacity and know they will use these strengths to continue to lead and succeed.”

Graduates received their diplomas as well as caps, gowns, tassels, diploma covers and cords in the mail. Students can continue to apply for graduation through June 15, which is the final completion deadline for spring 2020.

Visit weber.edu/wsutoday for more news about Weber State University.