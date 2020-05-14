Authorities Release Names in Regard to Flash Flood Incident

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office has released information regarding the identities of the family involved in the flash flood incident earlier this week.

“We realize that the names are already public knowledge due to social media and fundraising accounts that have been set up, but we were hesitant to release names without a go-ahead from the father,” the sheriff’s office shared.

The father and mother of the two deceased children were Tom and Becky Garff of Northern Utah. The seven-year-old was identified as McKinzley Graff and her three-year-old sister was Elexia Graff.

“Becky and Tim were always on a family adventure with their girls… biking, hiking, camping, etc.,” family friends shared. “Tim is the perfect ‘girl’ dad. He was always letting the girls paint his nails, put bows in his hair, do his make-up. And he would actually go to the store with them dressed that way.”

A GoFundMe account has been created to support the family. “We have set this page up to raise monetary funds to support Tim and Becky with what has yet to come,” the GoFundMe page shared. “Support with funeral services, medical bills, household bills, and ongoing support as Tim and Becky go through this tragedy will be necessary.”

As of Thursday morning, over $40,000 had been raised for the family. To donate or learn more about the family, please click here.