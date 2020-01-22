Authorities Respond to 2-Vehicle Accident in Castle Dale

Authorities were paged to Castle Dale’s Main Street on Wednesday morning following an accident involving two vehicles.

According to early reports, a call came at 8:52 a.m. with the report of a traffic accident at 300 East Main Street in Castle Dale near Maverick. The Emery County Sheriff’s Office along with the Utah Highway Patrol and medical personnel responded to the scene.

The incident involved two passenger vehicles that appeared to have been involved in a T-bone type collision. The occupants in the vehicles reportedly received medical attention for minor injuries.