Authorities responded to a single vehicle rollover on Highway 6 on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident was reported around 2 p.m. According to early reports, the incident occurred at mile post 228 on Highway 6, which is in Price Canyon near Castle Gate.

Early reports indicate that one female in her late teens was in the vehicle, but managed to exit the vehicle after it rolled. Possible injuries, if any, have not been released at this time.

Traffic may be impacted as crews assess the scene.