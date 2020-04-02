AutoFarm Price Ford Awarded the 2019 Ford Motor Company President’s Award

Photo courtesy of AutoFarm Price Ford.

Tyson Clark, AutoFarm’s general manager, was proud to announce that the Price Ford location was recently named as a recipient of the 2019 Ford Motor Company President’s Award.

This prestigious award is only awarded to 340 Ford dealers out of the over 5,000 existing dealers that are found throughout the United States. To qualify for this award, the individual dealer must receive the highest customer satisfaction based on surveys and reputation scoring both in service and sales. The scores are calculated from actual Price Ford customers that have made a purchase or had service performed at the dealership.

The dealership also won the President’s Award in 2018 for the first time, followed by being named the winner of the same award again in 2019. Clark stated that Price Ford will continue its commitment to providing the community with the best possible sales and services and would like to thank every customer that helped make such an achievement possible once more.

“We will continue to provide the highest level of customer service to everyone and look forward to continuing to work to earn your business every time. Thank you and we truly appreciate your business,” Clark concluded.