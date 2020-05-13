Babe Ruth Regionals Cancelled

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett.

Carbon County was slated to once again host the Babe Ruth regional tournament in 2020. The event has been a huge benefit to the county in recent years, bringing hundreds visitors come to the area for a week-long baseball tournament. The county was awarded to host the tournament for its third consecutive year due to the tournament’s success the past two years.

Unfortunately, the Babe Ruth organization announced over the weekend that it has cancelled its annual, nationwide tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jill Emerson, the tournament director, was looking forward to the upcoming summer and was disappointed to hear of the news. She is hoping that the 2021 tournament will return to the county.