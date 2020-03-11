Back to Work on Millsite Dam Rehabilitation

By Julie Johansen

Work began again on the Millsite Dam Rehabilitation on March 5. A small construction crew is starting where they left off when the weather and temperature made it impossible to continue working during the winter.

Workers are removing the downstream face of the dam overbuilt, which was placed at the top of the dam so equipment could be used on the surface. After this is finished, the large rock “rip-rap” will be placed across the dam, excluding the edge by the spillway that must wait until the concrete is finished. The earth work on the upstream side of the dam will then be finished. The earth work should be complete in late summer or early fall of 2020.

The concrete design and consent was recently received and the concrete work will begin next week. Wall Construction will once again being doing the cement work. The plywood sides will be removed, and more rebar will be drilled in and filled with epoxy. This will also happen to the floor of the spillway eventually. Work on the walls can be done even when the reservoir is spilling; however, the floor will probably not be redone until a later date when the spillway is not spilling, probably in spring of 2021.

The reservoir is filling at the rate of approximately one-half foot a week. The snowfall for the year is about normal at 95%, so the runoff could be a little lower than last year, especially with ground saturation last fall.

Golf course reconstruction, including holes 3 and 4, will begin late fall or early summer. The bridge will be relocated to its permanent location as soon as the abutments are ready. The course opened on March 9.