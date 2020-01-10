Badgers Get the Best of Lady Pirates

The Green River Lady Pirates learned the hard way that Badgers are not to be messed with on Wednesday evening as they traveled to Bicknell for a non-conference game. There was not a single quarter in the entirety of the game that the Badgers allowed the Lady Pirates to get a leg up.

The first quarter ended 12-9 9 in favor of the Badgers, followed by the second at 10-7. Though Green River attempted to gain momentum, the team fell behind even farther in the third quarter at 20-6. The Lady Pirates were much closer to success in the fourth quarter at 20-16, though they still were not able to take the lead. The game drew to an end with the Badgers taking the game against the Lady Pirates 62-38.

Morgan Bastian and Talynn Lovato each secured a three-pointer for the Pirates while Lovato also led the team with 17 points. Green River will look to up its ante as the team welcomes Whitehorse on Friday for a conference matchup.