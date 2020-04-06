Barbara Mary Brandol passed away peacefully on Saturday April 4, 2020 in Salt Lake City at the age of 97.

She was born July 13, 1922 to Carlo and Minnie Carimati, Helper Utah. She lived and attended school in Helper, graduating from Carbon High in 1940.

After high school, she applied to and was accepted into the Holly Cross nurses training program, and became a Registered Nurse in 1944.

After passing her state boards, and became a Registered Nurse, she felt the need to serve her country, so she enlisted in the U.S. Army. Her rank at the time of enlistment was a 2nd lieutenant. She was immediately shipped to Menlo Park Ca, to serve at the Dibble General Hospital to care for the thousands of soldiers injured in the South Pacific.

The Army then sent her to Southern Germany to assist physicians at Hospital No. 5 in Goppingen. She was only in Germany for a short period of time, due to the War ending September of 1945. In July of 1946, she was honorably discharged from the Army, and awarded the Victory Medal for time served.

In September 1946, she married Edward Brandol from her home town of Helper Utah. In 1947, they moved to Salt Lake City. In 1950, they started their family, and together they had two boys. In 1951 they bought their first home in Salt Lake County. They lived there for nine years before moving to the Millcreek area.

After raising their two boys, she resumed her career as a registered nurse, working for Wasatch Medical Group in Salt Lake City from 1968 to 1988 when she retired.

She was preceded in death by her brother Charles, parents Carlo and Minnie Carimati, and her husband Edward Brandol.

Survived by her sons Edward C. Brandol (Debbie) Bruce L. Brandol (Cindy): five grandchildren, Schuyler (Lindsey), Trevor (Lauren), Casey (Jiliane), Taison (Loni), Carmin (Wesley), and seven great grandchildren, Coriena, Bodie, Lettie, Tateum, Lincoln, Kallen & Karra.

Graveside services will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, date and time to be determined. Due to Covid-19 the service will be Family only.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please donate to your favorite restaurant, retailer or help someone in need during this parlous time.

Friends and Family please visit her full online obituary/guestbook and share a memory at www.wasatchlawn.com