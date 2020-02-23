Baseball Wins Home Series Against Dawson Community College

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Cory McKendrick, USU Eastern Sports Information Contributor

The weather took a turn for the better since the preview article of the 2020 season for the Utah State University Eastern baseball team. After a couple of trips to the south, the Eagles brought back just enough warm weather to get Colosimo-Carlson field ready to play the home opener against the Dawson Community College (DCC) Buccaneers on Feb. 21 and 22. The Eagles played a four-game series and took three games out of four from the Buccaneers in the home opener.

Karter Pope got the complete game win in game one, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out nine. The first three hitters in the order each drove in a run for the Eagles, including Ethan Udy , Dylan Rodriguez and Dawsen Hall . Drew Staley also drove in a run for the Eagles with one additional run scored on a wild pitch from a Buccaneer pitcher. Dylan Sanchez was 2-3 at the plate with two runs scored. The Eagles took game one 5-3.

The offense was the story of game two. Hayden Brock started on the mound for Eastern and kept DCC at bay, allowing four runs on two hits and striking out five in his four innings of work. Freshman Ryder Peterson led the way for the offensive explosion that resulted in 13 runs in two innings for USUE. Peterson was 3-4 on the day with two singles and a three-run homerun. He had five RBIs and two runs scored in the win. Sanchez was 2-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Cooper Ohlson also added three hits and two runs scored to help the Eagles sweep the day one doubleheader 17-7. Kade Hancock came on in relief and got the save in three innings of work.

Game three was a pitching and defensive contest that only lasted one hour and 30 minutes. DCC snuck a win away from the Eagles by a score of 1-0. Connor Udy pitched a gem of a game, throwing all seven innings, allowing just the one run on five hits and striking out 13 Buccaneers.

The final game of the series ended much like the second game, a run-rule victory in five innings. The Eagles finished the series off with a 14-3 win. Hall came to the plate with the bases loaded and the Eagles leading 10-3 and hit a game-ending grand slam to cap the day. Eight of nine hitters in USU Eastern’s lineup drove in runs, with Hall leading the team at 4 RBI. Sanchez, Peterson and Udy all had two hits apiece in the final game. Parker Buys was credited with the victory and went the distance on the hill, throwing a complete game. He allowed three runs on six hits and struck out eight.

The Eagles improve to 5-7 on the year and look to finish their preseason schedule on a high note as they face the Utah State University club team next weekend, Feb. 28 and 29. They will play another four-game set against USU club with double headers beginning at noon on both days.