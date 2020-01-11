Be Treated Like Royalty and Meet Celebrities at the LAMBOLOVE Premiere Event

Emery and Carbon counties are being graced with a unique opportunity as they are invited to view the first screening of the LAMBOLOVE Experience. This viewing will be prior to the feature premiering on Netflix.

This will take place at the Legacy Event Center, located at 620 North Main Street in Huntington, on Saturday, Feb. 1. The event will begin promptly at 6 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. However, the viewing is not the only exciting part of the evening.

Children and their families are also being given the opportunity to be escorted via sports cars and firetrucks to the event. The escort will be located in South Huntington beginning at 5:50 p.m. Four families will also be inducted into the LAMBOLOVE family at the event. Tanner Hill expressed that everything special that can be done for over 10 families is going to take place to ensure that they feel like royalty. This will take place in the form of a red carpet, the escort, meeting of celebrities and more.

Two of Utah’s own celebrities are attending: Steve Young and Donny Osmond. A number of producers from out-of-state also plan to be in attendance at the premiere.

“This will be fun for anyone in the public. Food and drinks are provided free with the event,” concluded Hill.