BEAR Accepting Applications for Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

BEAR Press Release

The Castle Country Business Expansion and Retention Program (BEAR) is offering qualifying local businesses in the Carbon and Emery County area experiencing economic hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic grants of up to $500 to assist with payment of some business costs such as utilities, rent, payroll, benefits and other operating expenses.

Businesses applying must have been in business prior to March 1, 2020 and complete a short application process, including providing copies of supporting documentation for payment of the grant funds. Grant funds are on a first come, first served basis so it is important to ensure all application materials are complete. More information on the requirements and application process can be found below.

Applications for the grant funding need to be submitted to Jade Powell at jpowell@seualg.utah.gov with the following in the subject line: “[Business Name] BEAR Sub-Grant.”

For additional information or questions, please contact Nick Tatton at (435) 636-3184 or nickt@priceutah.net.

The Castle Country BEAR program is a long-standing economic development effort in Carbon and Emery counties that targets project, programs and information to support area business/employment expansion and retention. For more information about Castle Country BEAR, please contact Karl Kraync at (435) 637-3130.

Castle Country BEAR hosts community economic development information meetings every other week. All in the community are invited and encouraged to attend.

CASTLE COUNTRY BEAR SMALL BUSINESS GRANT

Purpose:

To issue grants of up to $500 per qualifying business in accordance with the terms outlined below. Grants are to pay operating and regular business expenses of locally-owned (or equivalent) small businesses in Carbon and Emery counties. Funds shall be allocated on a first come, first served basis in compliance with GOED contract.

Guidelines:

Many businesses in Carbon and Emery counties are facing challenges as a result of the economic impact of COVID-19. Castle Country BEAR will identify businesses that may be especially benefited by receiving a grant of up to $500 to help cover regular business expenses.

Regular business expenses include:

– Utilities;

– Rent (up to 50% of grant request);

– Payroll;

– Payroll taxes;

– Employee health benefits; and

– Other similar operating expenses, as defined and determined by the Castle Country BEAR board.

Regular business expenses will be paid directly to the vendor, when applicable, by Castle Country BEAR (i.e. utilities, rent, etc.).

*The establishment must be in business prior to March 1, 2020.

To apply, a qualifying business must submit to Castle Country BEAR the following information, if applicable:

– General business information (i.e. business name, address, owner’s contact information, etc.). Confirmation of business local ownership or equivalent, as approved by the BEAR Board.

– Applicant Contact Information (Name, Phone, Email)

– Copy of valid business license and State of Utah business identification number

– A statement of hardship, written on company letterhead and signed by business owner, which shall:

1. State how the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the business;

2. A statement acknowledging business owner willingness to take part in a follow up BEAR business interview/visit.

3. Estimate revenue lost during a one-month period, as a result of COVID-19 pandemic;

4. Other funds contributed (i.e. SBA loans, RLF loans, private funds, etc.);

5. Number of jobs assisted/saved; and

6. Requested amount of funds (up to $500) in the form of a grant issued by the Castle Country BEAR. Details regarding the use of funds; who and why paid.

– Supporting documentation of invoices, bills, accounting summaries (if requesting payroll, payroll taxes, employee benefits), e tc. that clearly illustrates vendors, amounts due, and due dates.

The qualifying business must submit the above stated information through an application portal determined by the Castle Country BEAR COVID-19 Relief Funding subcommittee.

Grants will be made available to qualifying businesses at a first-come, first-serve basis, at the Castle Country BEAR’s discretion, until funds a re depleted or until June 30, 2020. Only one grant per business is allowed.

All businesses should have a current business license filed in Carbon or Emery counties.

Grants may not pay past due or arrears prior to the Southeast Utah Health Department Public Health Order 2020-02 dated March 16, 2020.

Application Process:

Businesses are to complete the application below provided by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and submit it via email to Jade Powell (jpowell@seualg.utah.gov) with the following in the subject line: “[Business Name] BEAR Sub-Grant.”

In the email, the following should be included:

– Application

– Letter of Hardship

– Copy of Valid Business L icense

– Bills and accounting summaries (if requesting payroll, payroll taxes, employee benefits)