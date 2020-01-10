BEAR Meeting to Feature Jennmar Services

BEAR Press Release

A presentation by Tony Koss and Janell Masterson of Jennmar Services will take place at the Castle Country Business Expansion and Retention general board meeting on Jan. 16.

Koss has 40 years of underground coal mining experience, 35 years of which is in a supervisory capacity. He is the regional manager in Price for the company.

Masterson works at the company’s western region office in Delta, Colo. She has a background in graphic design and marketing and has been with Jennmar for one year. She has six years of experience in the staffing services industry, including recruitment and placement in commercial and industrial businesses as well as government agencies.

The pair will talk about the evolving emphasis their company is going through in the recruitment and placement business.

Besides the Price office, Jennmar Services has Colorado offices in Delta, Cortez and Craig. The company also has an office in Rock Springs, Wyo. The company’s corporate headquarters are located in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania with other office locations in West Virginia, Alabama, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee.

BEAR’s mission is to inform, grow and improve business in the Castle Country area. The meeting will start at 8 a.m. and light refreshments will be served. Each general meeting never lasts more than one hour.

BEAR meetings are held at the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center in the Alumni Room on the USU Eastern Campus in Price. The public is welcome to attend all general meetings of BEAR.