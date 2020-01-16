Bears Ears National Monument Advisory Committee to Meet in February

BLM Press Release

MONTICELLO, Utah — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Monticello Field Office will host the second Bears Ears National Monument Advisory Committee (MAC) meeting on Feb. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Feb. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Hideout Community Center, 648 South Hideout Way, Monticello, Utah 84535.

Agenda items for the meeting include reviewing the Bears Ears National Monument Management Approved Plans and Record of Decision, identifying and discussing next steps for implementation-level planning, seeking MAC input and recommendations on implementation-level plans, and other issues as appropriate. The meeting agenda is available online at https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/rac-near-you/utah/benm-mac.

The public is welcome to attend and observe the meeting, and will be given an opportunity to address the MAC each day. Depending on the number of people wishing to comment, the amount of time for individual oral comments may be limited. Written statements addressing issues in front of the MAC may be sent prior to each meeting. Send comments to the BLM Monticello Field Office, Attn: Jake Palma, PO Box 7, Monticello, Utah 84535, or via email with the subject line “BENM-MAC” to blm_ut_mt_mail@blm.gov. The scheduled times for the public to address the MAC are Feb. 25 from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. and Feb. 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

The MAC was established to provide advice and information for the BLM and U.S. Forest Service to consider in managing the Bears Ears National Monument. The 15-member committee represents a wide range of interests including local and state government, paleontological and archaeological expertise, conservation community, livestock grazing permittees, Tribal, developed and dispersed recreation, private landowners, local business owners, and the public at large. More information about the MAC can be found at https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/rac-near-you/utah/benm-mac.

For more information about the upcoming MAC meeting, please contact Jake Palma at (435) 587-1500 or blm_ut_mt_mail@blm.gov. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.

-BLM-

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. In fiscal year 2018, the diverse activities authorized on BLM-managed lands generated $105 billion in economic output across the country. This economic activity supported 471,000 jobs and contributed substantial revenue to the U.S. Treasury and state governments, mostly through royalties on minerals.