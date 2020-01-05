Become a Child’s Advocate Through the Utah Court Appointed Special Advocates Program

The Utah Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program is a volunteer-based program for the 4th Judicial District and serves Utah, Juab and Millard counties.

While CASA has not yet reached Carbon and Emery counties, CASA Program Coordinator Nicole C. Nielsen has expressed the wish for volunteers in the area in order to begin expanding the program.

This program advocates for the best interest of children that are involved in juvenile court due to abuse, neglect and other matters. CASA is known as the only volunteer organization that empowers everyday citizens as officers of the court.

The 4th Judicial District, according to Nielsen, has a pressing need for children’s advocacy in smaller areas. Due to this, Nielsen stated that she is putting forth the effort to recruit well-minded and sympathetic volunteers that will commit to impacting the children’s lives.

Volunteers for the program must be 21 years or older. They are thoroughly trained and supported by professional staff to assist in each case. Those that volunteer are tasked with explaining to the children what will happen in the court process as well as assisting the children to know how to express what their needs and wishes are.

According to CASA’s website, 1,900 children are victims of abuse or neglect every day.

“Every child deserves an advocate,” stated Nielsen.

