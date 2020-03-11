1929 – 2020

Bernard “Bernie” Ernest Christensen passed away March 3, 2020 in Benson, AZ at the age of 91. He was born on February 22, 1929 in Mohrland, Utah to Bernard Englebert & Lydia Margaret Christensen. He spent much of his youth as a resident of Hiawatha, Carbon County, Utah. Bernie served in the US Navy during the Korean War and played baseball for the Naval Air Force team in San Diego, CA. Bernie was a devoted husband, father and servant of the Lord. He was a friend to all and will be missed by many.

Bernie is survived by a sister, Tess Irene Dougherty, daughters Catherine (Jeff) Layton, Lori “Laurel” Cay, Julie Choate, Debbi (Tim) Sobotka, Linda (Esker) Mayberry, Janette (James) Lleonart and Jennifer (Daniel) Barrenche. He is the grandfather of 17 and the great-grandfather of 25. He was preceded in death by his eternal companion and beloved wife, Claudia “Jill” Christensen, his parents and four sisters, Marvel Zoy Moffitt, Alice Lafky, Emily Eleanor Jackson, and Margaret “Peggy” Jacob.

A memorial service will be held March 13, 2020 at 10:00am at the St. David Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints. Interment will follow at the St. David Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the Arthritis Foundation.