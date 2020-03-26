Bianco Signs Letter of Intent

Jordan Bianco, one of Carbon High’s star athletes, has signed a letter of intent not only to play one sport as she moves onto college in the fall, but two. Bianco will join Ottawa University to continue her basketball and golf careers.

In basketball, Bianco finished fourth all-time in scoring at Carbon and reached a couple Top 10 lists in the state as well. She is second all-time in the state in free throw percentage over a single season (93%, 93-100) and eighth all-time in the state for career made three-pointers (176). Bianco has also excelled in the classroom and made Academic All-State with a 4.0 GPA.

Bianco made 3rd Team All-State twice and 2nd Team All-State in basketball and 1st Team All-State twice in Golf. Congratulations to Jordan Bianco on her accomplishments!