Bid Farewell to Retiring Principal Mike Keller in the Castle Valley Center Parade

The Castle Valley Center recently announced that they are celebrating Principal Mike Keller’s retirement in a special way. Members of the community are invited to join the center for a parade on Wednesday, May 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The parade will be driven through the bus loop that is located in front of school and the line will begin heading east on 800 North. From there, participants are instructed to turn right onto Cedar Hills Drive before heading south, turning right into the loop, driving through and exiting to the right, back onto Cedar Hills Drive. There will be signs erected that will direct all.

“You can decorate your car, have signs, balloons or anything fun you would like. Let’s make this a special event for Mike,” the school shared.

The center is also requesting those that would like to submit photos, a short video or a written message to Keller that will be put into a collection for him. These submissions may go to bella@carbonschools.org. There is also a Facebook event page that they be uploaded to entitled “Mr. Keller’s Drive Through Retirement Celebration.” The center stated that they wished for the community to have the opportunity to thank Keller for his many years of service.