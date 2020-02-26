BID NOTICE

Carbon County Building Maintenance will accept sealed bids for the maintenance of the County Administration building located at 751 E 100 N and also 7th District Court Complex at 120 East Main. The awarded contractor must provide the following WEEKLY services:

• Mow/Edge all grass areas and remove clippings

• Weed all beds

• Smooth and rake rock as needed

• Weed-eat/Weed spray entire property as needed

• Notify Director of Building Maintenance of any watering issues.

• Remove related rubbish from the property due to landscaping duties.

Contractor must also do annual startup on irrigation pump for sprinkler system, and perform winterization of the system before the first hard freeze in the fall.

Seasonal fertilization schedule shall also be performed three times for the year. Bids shall reflect a monthly rate with additional line items for pump startup and winterization. Billing shall be submitted on a monthly basis for services. Please submit each location as it’s own line. Carbon County reserves the option to award one or both buildings.

Bids are due to the Carbon County Clerk’s office at 751 East 100 North Suite #1100 Price, Utah 84501, prior to 4:00 p.m. on March 9, 2020.

PLEASE NOTE: On outside of a sealed envelope write:

Landscaping Services

Carbon County is not responsible for bids that are late due to delays in delivery by any source. Faxed and emailed bids are not acceptable.

Bids will be opened March 9 at 4:15 p.m. in the Carbon County Clerk’s office at 751 East 100 North Suite #1100 Price, Utah 84501

Carbon County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality of any bid and to select the bid which in the opinion of the County provides the best product, warranty and/or service to the County.

For further information please call Building Maintenance at 435-636-3777 between 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on February 26 and March 4, 2020.