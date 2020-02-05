BID NOTICE – WESTWOOD SIDEWALKS

Carbon County Road Department will be accepting sealed bids from qualified and licensed Contractors for construction to Mitigate trip hazards to remove any sidewalk trip hazards 1/4 inch or greater. Work must be ADA Compliance. Dust and debris must be contained, removed & properly disposed of from site.

Bids are due at the Carbon County clerks’ office at 751 East 100 North Suite #1100 Price, Utah 84501, prior to 3:00 p.m. on February 19, 2020

PLEASE NOTE: On outside of a sealed envelope write:

2020 Sidewalk Trip Hazard Bid for Carbon County Road Department

Carbon County is not responsible for bids that are late due to delays in delivery by any source. Faxed and emailed bids are not acceptable.

Bids will be opened during the regularly scheduled Carbon County Commission meeting at 4:30 p.m. on February 19, 2020 at the aforementioned address in the Commission Chambers.

Carbon County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality of any bid and to select the bid which in the opinion of the County provides the best product, warranty and/or service to the County.

For further information please call the Road Department at 435-636-3268 between 7:00 A.M. and 5:30 P.M. Monday through Thursday.

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 5 and 12, 2020.