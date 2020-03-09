Big Innings Bite Spartans in Mesquite

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery traveled to Mesquite over the weekend to compete in a baseball tournament. The Spartans faced off against Sports Leadership & Management on Thursday. It was tied at zero before Emery gave up six runs in the third inning. The Spartans never could regain their footing and fell 11-1.

On Friday, Emery took on Moapa Valley. Emery tried to avoid giving up a big inning but failed to keep Moapa Valley off the board. Moapa Valley scored two runs in the first, one in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth and five in the sixth.

Kove Johansen came through with a two-out, two-RBI single in the fourth, but those were the only runs Emery would come by. The Spartans lost by a score of 13-2.

Saturday’s games featured a doubleheader against Virgin Valley. In the first game, Emery gave up a run in the top of the first, but brought out their bats in the bottom half. Jax Madsen led off the inning with a double to left. Oakley Alton and Luke Stilson loaded the bases with a catcher’s interference and a hit by pitch, respectively. Ryker Jensen then reached on an error that knotted up the score at one. Broncos Gordon came through with a two-out single, bringing home two runs. Jensen came around to score on a passed ball as Emery took a 4-1 lead.

Alton added to Emery’s score with an RBI double in the second. The Spartans went on to win 6-1. Luke Stilson pitched all five innings and gave up only one run on one hit while striking out three.

In the second game, the Spartans got on the board in the second after Ryker Jensen led off with a single. He would come around to score on a two-out error.

Virgin River took advantage of Emery’s errors in the bottom half to take the lead 2-0. The score remained the same until the fifth. The Spartans fell apart in the inning, walking five batters while giving up two singles and committing an error. It was 8-1 before Emery could get out of it and they fell by that score.

Jensen’s single was the lone hit on the day for the Spartans. Oakley Alton was cruising until he ran into command issues in the fifth inning. He finished with four plus innings pitched, three strikeouts and two earned runs.

The Spartan (1-3) will play three games in three days all at home this week. They will take on North Sanpete (1-1) on Tuesday, Payson (2-3) on Wednesday and Uintah (3-1) on Thursday. Wednesday’s and Thursday’s games will be broadcast on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.