Bill Evans Named Men’s Basketball New Head Coach

Press Release

Bill Evans will be formally introduced as head coach of the USU Eastern basketball program during a live press conference on Monday, April 27 at 1:00 p.m..

“We could not be more excited to have Coach Evans join the Eagle family,” said USU Eastern Associate Vice President Greg Dart . “Bill is a coaching icon and brings a wealth of experience to our program.”

Evans, 71, spent 16 seasons as head coach of the Southern Utah University men’s basketball program from 1991-2007. In 2012 he became the head coach at Idaho State, holding the position through 2019.

Evans accumulated a record of 208-223 at Southern Utah, recording more wins than any other coach in program history. Evans guided the Thunderbirds to their first and only NCAA Tournament appearance in 2001, two American West Tournament championships and one Mid-Continent Tournament championship.

While at Idaho State Evans added 70 wins to his resume and was also named Big Sky Coach of the Year in 2016.

Evans earned his B.A. degree in physical education at Southern Utah in 1972. He received his master’s degree in athletic administration from Idaho State in 1985.