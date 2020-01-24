The evening of January 22nd (Bill) Roy William Sherwood Jr. of Pocatello, ID passed away at the age of 78. Bill was born to Roy and Helen Sherwood in 1941 in Rock Springs, WY. He grew up with his two sisters, Maxine and Betty Jo in East Carbon, UT.

Bill entered the US Navy after high school graduation, and served on the USS Midway in the Asian theater. After the Navy he married Vicki. Together they had Sundai and their twins Michael and Phillip. After divorcing in 1983, Bill met and married Margaret in 1984. In 1985 they were sealed together in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Temple in Manti, UT. In 1986 Bill adopted her son Jeff. Bill was known as being a good father and a caring friend. He loved the Oakland Raiders, Elvis, and cars.

Bill is survived by his wife Margaret, daughter Sundai, sons Phillip (Valerie) and Jeff (Rebecca), his seven grandsons, and seven great grandchildren. All of us are happy to know that Bill has been reunited with his father Roy, mother Helen, and son Michael.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1st, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 2300 Butte Street in Pocatello, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

We would like to express our deep felt gratitude to Caring Hearts Assisted Living and Brandie of Encompass, for their excellent care of Bill. They truly loved and cared for him until the end.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at wilksfuneralhome.com