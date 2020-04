The family of Melvin Hales would like to wish him a Happy 80th Birthday. Melvin was born April 24th, 1940 in North Carolina. He has lived in Emery County for 50 years. Melvin is married to JaNeen Davis Hales. They have 3 children, Susan, Jennifer, and Bill, 6 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. If you know him, please call and wish him a Happy Birthday. Due to COVID-19, social distancing is appreciated.