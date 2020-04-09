BLM Reminds the Public to Recreate Responsibly and Explore Public Lands in Their Backyard

Photo courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management.

BLM Press Release

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is encouraging visitors to recreate close to home as expressed by Governor of Utah Gary R. Herbert’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive and to consider this guidance before traveling to their favorite spots on public lands. The BLM strives to be a good neighbor to the vibrant rural communities across the state, and so we ask that visitors plan ahead and be aware of the orders issued by counties as well as local and state public heath departments.

Public lands are an important part of many family traditions, especially during spring holidays. Typically, BLM public lands experience an increase in visitation during Easter weekend. The health and safety of our employees and visitors is the BLM’s highest priority.

Consistent with local and state orders and directives as well as public health department orders, some BLM Utah developed recreation sites and areas may be closed, restricted or have limited services. The BLM has implemented some temporary recreation restrictions at campgrounds, restrooms, trailheads, along rivers and recreation sites, which vary by field office. Some sites may be open for day-use only and others may be closed for public safety.

BLM staff are still hard at work managing public lands to help the public recreate safely and to protect resources. While many of our visitor centers may be closed to in-person services, you can still reach local BLM staff by phone or email. For the latest updates on the operating status of sites and facilities individuals should contact the local office and/or visit the BLM Utah website at: www.blm.gov/alert/utah- operations.

Many sites are currently open; however, as you consider visiting public lands, please:

Follow guidance from local and state authorities as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Avoid heavily used or crowded trails, parking areas and sites and seek dispersed recreation opportunities in your local area.

Limit non-essential travel, use recreation areas close to home, and do not congregate at trailheads or other outdoor spaces as recommended by the Governor of Utah’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive.

Please follow the CDC’s social distancing guidelines and keep at least a six-foot distance from BLM staff and other public land users while you are recreating.

Visitors to public lands should come prepared and plan to be self-reliant. Plan to pack out your trash. Future trash pick-up may be limited due to limited staff availability. Restrooms and other amenities you may have come to expect at your favorite sites might not be available at this time. However, proper human waste management is important to preserve natural areas and for public health. The organization Leave No Trace provides tips and best practices to dispose of waste properly here: https://lnt.org/why/7- principles/dispose-of-waste- properly/ . Check local public health department orders for restrictions on camping, group size limits and other requirements. We all play a role in keeping ourselves, our families and our communities safe. More information to plan ahead for outdoor adventures can be found at: https://www.blm.gov/programs/ recreation/know-before-you-go .



There are many great resources to help you stay up to date. The State of Utah’s website is an excellent resource for people interested in outdoor recreation across the state. The State also provides state and local health orders in one convenient online location.

Web resources:

Utah outdoor recreation resources: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/ recreation/

State and local orders and directives : https://coronavirus.utah.gov/ special-orders/

Best practices to #FlattenTheCurve and #StopTheSpread of COVID-19 can be found on the CDC’s website.