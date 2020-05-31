BLM Seeking Comments on a Proposal Limiting Roped and Aerial Recreation Activities in Mineral and Hell Roaring Canyons

BLM Press Release

MOAB, Utah — The BLM is requesting input from the public on a proposal to protect wildlife and raptors though restricting roped and aerial activities within Mineral and Hell Roaring Canyons. The approximately 10,000-acre area identified for potential restrictions provides habitat for golden eagles, Mexican Spotted Owl, desert bighorn sheep, and other wildlife.

In recent years, recreational activity in the Mineral and Hell Roaring Canyons has increased, leading to impacts to wildlife habitat. The BLM developed the proposal to help mitigate this conflict. The proposed restricted area does not include the Mineral Bottom Base-jumping Focus Area, the Mineral Bottom Airstrip or the original Fruit Bowl, three areas popular with roped and aerial activity enthusiasts.

If implemented, the proposal would place limits on roped and aerial recreational activities. Roped activities are activities involving ropes, cables, vectran, climbing aids, webbing or anchors. Activities affected by the proposal include, but are not limited to: ziplining, high-lining, slacklining, climbing, rappelling and rope swinging. Aerial activities include those that either start or conclude on BLM-managed lands, such as base-jumping, vaulting, parachuting, skydiving and aerial delivery. Other recreational activities would still be allowed in the area.

Moab Field Manager Niclollee Gaddis-Wyatt said, “We welcome the public’s input on the environmental assessment to balance recreation use with resource protections, and to ensure we consider every resource and use as we complete our analysis of the proposed restrictions.”

The BLM opened the 30-day scoping period for the proposal today. Comments will be accepted by letter or email or ePlanning until June 30. The most useful comments are specific and contain new technical or scientific information relevant to the proposal. Comments which contain only opinions or preferences will not receive a formal response but may be considered in the BLM decision-making process. Please reference Attn: Mineral-Hell Roaring when emailing comments.

Written comments may be mailed, emailed or submitted through ePlanning.

Mail

Bureau of Land Management

82 E. Dogwood Ave., Moab, UT 84532

Attn: Mineral-Hell Roaring

Email

kstevens@blm.gov or priddle@blm.gov

ePlanning website

https://go.usa.gov/xw4fa

Before including an address, phone number, email address, or other personally identifiable information in any comments, be aware that the entire comment—including personal identifying information—may be made publicly available at any time. Requests to withhold personal identifying information from public review can be submitted, but the BLM cannot guarantee that it will be able to do so.

For additional information, please contact Katie Stevens at kstevens@blm.gov. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877- 8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.