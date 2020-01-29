BLM Seeks Nominations to the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council

BLM Press Release

PRICE, Utah –The Bureau of Land Management is seeking nominations for seven positions on the newly established San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council in accordance with the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act and Secretary’s Order 3374. As published in the Federal Register, the BLM will consider nominations received through Feb. 27, 2020. The Secretary of the Interior signed the charter establishing the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council on Dec. 19, 2019.

The Act requires the Recreation Area Advisory Council to provide advice regarding preparation and implementation of the Recreation Area management plan. The Secretary of the Interior will appoint council members to three-year terms.

Nominations are being accepted for the following positions: a representative of the Emery County Commission; a representative of motorized recreational users; a representative of non-motorized recreational users; a representative of grazing allotment permittees within the Recreation Area or wilderness areas designated; a representative of conservation organizations; a representative with expertise in the historical uses of the Recreation Area; and an elected leader of a federally recognized tribe that has significant cultural or historic connections to, and expertise in, the landscape, archaeological sites or cultural sites within the county.

Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on the Recreation Area Advisory Council. Nominees will be reviewed on the basis of their training, education and knowledge of the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area. Nominations must include at least one letter of reference, a completed application and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications. The application form can be downloaded at www.blm.gov/get-involved/ resource-advisory-council/ near-you/Utah.

Implementing the Dingell Act is a top priority for the Department of the Interior. Secretary Bernhardt, through Secretary’s Order 3374, has formed a task force including affected DOI agencies to ensure that the Act is implemented in a timely, consistent, coordinated manner among all DOI offices and Bureaus. The Act, which incorporated more than 100 lands bills, included the designation of the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area, covering approximately 217,000 acres in Emery County, Utah.

For more information, contact Chris Conrad at (435) 636-3637 or cconrad@blm.gov. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.