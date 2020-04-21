BLM Seeks Public Comment on Good Water Rim Trail Proposal

Photo courtesy of Visit Utah.

Press Release

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking public comment on the preliminary environmental assessment (EA) for the Good Water Rim Trail and associated area. Improved signage, trail delineation and human waste management are needed to enhance visitor experiences and support public health and safety. The public comment period is open for 30 days.

The Good Water Rim Trail is located in the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area and along the northern rim of Good Water Canyon in Emery County, Utah. The San Rafael Swell Recreation Area was designated as a part of the landmark John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act in 2019 and is known for its outstanding beauty and opportunities for recreation.

The EA discloses and analyzes the environmental consequences of authorizing, improving and providing future maintenance to the Good Water Rim Trail. Improvements under consideration include installing informational kiosks, vault toilets and parking areas to accommodate recreational use. The proposal would designate the trail primarily for pedestrian and bicycle use. Consistent with Secretarial Order 3376 – Increasing Recreational Opportunities through the Use of Electric Bikes, the proposal includes authorizing the use of class 1 electric bikes on the Good Water Rim Trail.

The public can access and comment on the proposal and associated environmental assessment on the BLM’s ePlanning website. Comments will also be accepted through email. The 30-day comment period starts today and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Please reference “Good Water Rim Trail” when submitting comments.

ePlanning: https://go.usa.gov/xvDM3

Email: BLM_UT_PR_Recreation@blm.gov

Before including an address, phone number, email address or other personally identifiable information in any comments, be aware that the entire comment—including personal identifying information—may be made publicly available at any time. Requests to withhold personal identifying information from public review can be submitted, but the BLM cannot guarantee that it will be able to do so.

For additional information about this proposal, please contact Dana Truman at dtruman@blm.gov. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.