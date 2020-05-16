BLM Utah Resource Advisory Council to Hold Conference Call Meeting

BLM News Release

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will hold a meeting of the Utah Resource Advisory Council (RAC) via conference call on June 10. The meeting will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is welcome to join the conference call.

Advisory committees provide advice and recommendations to the Secretary of the Interior on public land resource and management issues. Advisory committees are sounding boards for BLM initiatives, regulatory proposals, and policy changes. Each citizen-based committee consists of up to 15 members that represent diverse interests present in the local community. Advisory committees are critical in assisting the BLM in continuing to be a good neighbor in the communities that we serve.

Planned agenda items for the June 10 meeting of the Utah RAC include BLM Utah priorities, Desolation River Program and Price Field Office Campground Business Plans, wild horse and burro program update, BLM regulations update, Washington County planning updates, and other issues as appropriate. The meeting agenda is available at https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/near-you/utah/RAC

The public may orally address the RAC from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 10. Depending on the number of people wishing to comment and time available, the amount of time for individual oral comments may be limited. If you wish to listen to the teleconference or orally present during the public comment period, please notify Lola Bird, Public Affairs Specialist, at lbird@blm.gov or (801) 539-4033 by June 3. Written statements to address the RAC may also be sent via email to BLM_UT_External_Affairs@blm.gov with the subject line “Utah RAC Meeting.”

For more information about the upcoming RAC meeting, please contact Lola Bird at (801) 539-4033 or lbird@blm.gov. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.