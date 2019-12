Notice is hereby given that the Southeast Utah Board of Health will hold regular meetings at the Green River City Offices, 460 East Main, Green River, Utah on the following dates beginning at 5:00 PM:

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Tuesday, November 24, 2020 (BUDGET MEETING)

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 18 and 25, 2019.