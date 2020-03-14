Boulder Causes Accident in Price Canyon

Crews responded to an accident after a car collided with a large boulder that had fallen onto Highway 6 on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in Price Canyon, nearly seven miles west of Indian Canyon, when a vehicle collided with a boulder that had fallen on the roadway.

Crews from the Helper City Fire Department and Carbon County Ambulance responded to the scene. The driver of the vehicle needed extrication and was transported for medical attention. The exact extent of injuries has not been released.