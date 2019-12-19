Bruin Point Bears Delight All With Holiday Performance *Photo Gallery*

The Bears of Bruin Point Elementary School in East Carbon welcomed many to their auditorium on Tuesday evening as they celebrated the holidays with their own performance.

With two talented narrators guiding the audience through the various musical productions, costumes, instrumental numbers and great holiday tunes, the night was a delight for all. Each grade performed their own song and many combinations were presented.

Numbers such as “There’s Something in the Chimney,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “All I Want for Christmas is my Two Front Teeth” and “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas,” the Bears were successful in taking the audience on a trip down memory lane.