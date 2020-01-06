Bryar Meccariello, Braden Howard Lead Spartans in State Duels

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Spartans headed to the Sevier Valley Center over the weekend to compete in the 3A State Duels. There were ten rounds of matches over the two-day tournament, which saw the Spartans place fourth overall. Emery defeated South Summit (51-21), North Sanpete (42-30), Grantsville (56-21), Measer Prep (63-18) and Enterprise (39-36) while falling to American Leadership Academy (42-39), Morgan (46-28), Richfield (40-36) and South Sevier (42-37).

In the 152 class, Bryar Meccariello had an outstanding tournament, going undefeated in his 10 matches with eight pins and one major decision. He was the #2 wrestler in the 3A 152 class going into the weekend and vanquished #1 Spencer Belinkski (8-0). He also logged four pins in under one minute and was awarded the 3A Most Outstanding Wrestler (heavy weights; 138 and above).

Braden Howard also found incredible success in the 220 weight class, going undefeated with eight pins of his own and one major decision. His fastest pin was in 36 seconds. Sid Christiansen (7-3) finished with six pins followed by Byron Christiansen (7-3), Merritt Meccariello (6-4) and Aidan Mortenson (5-4) with five pins apiece. Dwain Farley went 7-1 with four pins and two technical falls.

The Spartans will be home on Wednesday to face North Sanpete in the Spartan Center. Catch all the action live online on our Live Spots page under the ETV 10 tab or by clicking here.