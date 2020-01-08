Budget Matters Top Priority at Emery County Commission Meeting

By Julie Johansen

Two bids for the Trail Mountain Fire Emergency Watershed Project in the Huntington Canyon drainage were opened at the Emery County Commission meeting on Tuesday afternoon. The bids were from TSJ Construction and Staker Parsons (Nielson Construction). The bids were taken into review and will be awarded to the lowest bidder.

A cooperative agreement with Utah State University Extension services within Emery County was also approved during the meeting. It is an annual memorandum of understand (MOU), which will ensure services continue for another year.

Discussion on the possibility of combining of the county treasurer’s office and recorder’s office was tabled until more investigation is conducted and comments from the individual offices can be considered.

The ordinance creating the Emery County Community Reinvestment Agency was amended, changing the number of board members from three to six. The board will now consist of the three county commissioners, a member of the Emery Water Conservancy District, a school district representative and a Special Service District member. This agency is used to provide incentives to new businesses within the county.

A lease agreement between Traditions Health Care and Emery County was approved following recommendations from Emery County Attorney Mike Olsen and members of the board for the Emery County Care and Rehabilitation Center. This action was taken with the goal to provide the best services to the citizens of Emery County. The county will retain ownership but the expertise of Traditions Health Care (specifically John Brammal) will improve conditions and financing of the care center. Employees will remain but will be overseen by Traditions.

The commissioners then discussed the mineral lease monies disbursements. It was stated that the first disbursement must be made to Carbon County until the state corrects the percentage of the Skyline mineral funds. The next will be $25,000 quarterly for EMS Service District. The following percentages will continue to be followed with the remained of the mineral lease monies: Special Service District #1, 47%; Castle Valley Special Service District, 16%; Recreation District, 16%; Fire District, 16%; and North Emery Water District, 5%. A resolution to create this will be drafted and ready for a vote at the next commission meeting.