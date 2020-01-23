Byllee Jeanette Semken, 91, of West Mansfield and formerly of Utah, passed away at 4:45 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Campbell Place in Bellefontaine, OH.

She was born in Port Angeles, WA on March 29, 1928, the daughter of the late Alfred and Etha Francis (Yoder) Sparling.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Homer Leroy Semken in 2000, a daughter, Linda Lee Vaughan in 1992, a sister, Bonnie Scott, and a brother, Donald Sparling.

She is survived by three children; Robert Scott (Tiina) Semken, Colleen Kay Peacock, John Joseph (Maty) Semken, 14 grandchildren; Douglas, Heather, Amanda, Kendall, Brian, Nicole, Chrissy, Lindsey, Kairja, Saku, Jaakob, Leila, Brien and Brandon, 14 great grandchildren; Chyenne, Sierra, Sedona, Dakota, Olivia, Chloe, Silas, Baillee, Toby, Eli, Avery, Owen, Rye, and Leah, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Byllee worked as a homemaker most of her life and her life revolved around her children and grandchildren. She never knew a stranger. She loved horses and was an accomplished equestrian.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date in Price, Utah.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 31 West Whipp Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459.