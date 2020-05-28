Cal Ripken Cleared to Play

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett.

Cal Ripken is the next league that will open to compete this summer. Initially, Carbon and Emery county teams were going to play separately, but that plan has since changed. Games will begin on June 1 and will include inter-county matchups. A full schedule for Carbon Cal Ripken can be found here.

In mid-May, the league released a statement, stating, “We do have a plan for the guidelines during games that we have submitted to the health department. We are in process of finalizing the plan with them, and we will be sharing it with all of you as soon as it is approved.” That plan has since been approved, allowing practices and games to begin.

The league is looking for donations of masks for players to wear while they are in the dugouts.