California Homicide Suspects Arrested Following Chase Near Green River

Two suspects in a California homicide case were apprehended near Green River on Sunday.

According to reports, a vehicle wanted in connection to a homicide was located on I-70 by authorities on Sunday evening around 10 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies from Emery and Grand counties as well as a Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) trooper were advised that the vehicle contained two male suspects, Jeremy Bailey and Christopher Corbit, both believed to be armed and dangerous.

“The trooper and the deputies attempted to stop the vehicle when it exited I-70 onto SR-19,” the Utah Highway Patrol shared. “The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.”

The vehicle traveled to the west interchange of SR 19 and I-70 where the driver eventually lost control of the vehicle. The 2006 Chevy Monte Carlo that the two suspects were driving crashed into a cement barrier.

“Bailey and Corbit were safely taken into custody,” UHP shared. “Neither were injured in the crash.”

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) in California, 20-year-old Bailey and 25-year old Corbit are both from Porterville, Calif. They were arrested for the murder of Adonis Tapia on Jan. 2 in Porterville.

“Immediately after the murder, the TCSO Homicide Unit began tracking the suspects, who are brothers, and had fled to Nebraska, where it’s believed they have family,” the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office shared. “On Jan. 5, in coordination with Nebraska State Patrol and Utah Highway Patrol, the suspects were spotted entering the State of Utah, where a pursuit ensued.”

The TCSO stated that the motive for the shooting will not be released while the investigation is active.