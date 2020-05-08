Cancellation of the 2020 Carbon County Fundraiser Announced

Press Release

With extreme regret and sadness Carbon County employees have to announce that the 2020 edition of the Carbon County Fundraiser will be cancelled this year due to the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our County Commissioners and employees agree that ongoing health concerns and economic stressors that many of our benefactors are experiencing, are too burdensome for the event to take place this year.

The intended recipient this year was the Domestic Violence Coalition, and their representatives, while disappointed have been very understanding. The Domestic Violence Coalition will be the 2021 recipient for the Carbon County Fundraiser.

The event has been scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 5, 2021, and will include all the events our community has so graciously supported in the past.

Looking to the future we hope everyone involved will stay healthy and prosperous in the coming year, and continue to so generously support our area people and causes in need.

Questions, concerns, and suggestions can be directed to:

Rose Barnes

Human Resources Director for Carbon County

751 E 100 N

Price, UT 84501

435-636-3290 (phone)

435-636-3726 (fax)

rose.barnes@carbon.utah.gov