Canyon View Cake Auction Raises Funds for Cougar Pride Program

By Julie Johansen

The Canyon View Middle School talent show and cake auction raised over $900 this week to help purchase prizes and fun for the Cougar Pride program at the school.

Sixteen cakes were judged and auctioned off Wednesday morning as students pooled their money or individually purchased the cakes. Taking first place in the cake baking and decoration contest were Kaden and Chante Guymon. They received $50 for the first-place finish.

Interspersed throughout the auction, students performed talent numbers for the student-body. The opening National Anthem was sung by Jessamyn Ashby. Other singing numbers were performed by Tayler Johansen and Mickaihla Gardner. Kaden and Chante Guymon clog danced while Harlee Robinson, Fortune Ward and Quincie Chidester also performed a dance. Charly Cordner favored the crowd with yodeling.

Playing the ukulele and singing were Carley Young and Jaysie Estes. Grace Kelly and Eileen Williams made a sandwich acting as one person. The conclusion of the program was a dance by the cheerleaders.