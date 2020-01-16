Canyon View Middle School Names Spelling Bee Winners

By Julie Johansen

Canyon View Middle School spelling bee winners for this school year were recently named.

The top three spellers in the school were deemed Megan Bass, first, Derick Jensen, second, and Creek Sharp, third. The sixth grade top speller honors went to Kenadie Maughan, seventh grade went to Maleeya Mecham and Bass captured the eighth grade championship to go along with the school-wide honors.

These spelling bee winners will represent Canyon View Middle School at the district spelling bee later this school year.