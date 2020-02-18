Carbon and Emery Compete at State 3A Meet, Spartans Take Fourth Overall *Photo Gallery*

By Julie Johansen

Thirteen Emery High wrestlers placed at the State USHAA 3A Wrestling Meet at Utah Valley University on Friday and Saturday. This gave the Emery team 169 points to finish fourth behind Juab, Delta and Morgan, and ahead of South Sevier. Seventeen teams received points at the state tournament.

Emery Spartan Hayes Dalton in the 170 lb. class won four out of four matches to take the first place medal. Bryar Meccariello at 156 lbs. lost one match and placed second. Three Emery wrestlers, including Byron Christiansen, Merritt Meccariello and Braden Howard, placed fourth. Sid Christiansen, Dwain Farley, Jarin Allen and Szion Gibson finished in fifth. Medaling in sixth place in their respective classes were Kaden World, James Oveson, Aidan Mortensen and Maddex Christman.

Two Carbon wrestlers each lost only one match and placed third, including Ridic Migliori at 170 lbs. and Easton Horsley at 220 lbs.

Photos by Jeff Barrett.