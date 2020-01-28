Carbon and Emery Compete in Jr. High State Wrestling Tournament

The 1A-4A State Wrestling Tournament took place over the weekend between 36 schools. Many wrestlers from both Carbon and Emery counties competed and represented the area well.

Carbon

Coming home with first place honors were Jack Burdick (76), Brax Tapia (116) and Riley Winder (285). Jason Tatton (70) ended the day in second place while Kyler Greenhalgh (108), Mario Vasquez (128), Haydon Olsen (135) and William Hinckley (285) all took third.

Jantz Greenhalgh (55), Brodi Dalpiaz (70), Adrian Vasquez (93), Preston Pedroza (104) and Coleman Hinckley (165) finished in fourth place in their respective classes.

Carbon finished with 428.5 points for seventh place overall as a team.

Emery

Monty Christiansen (76), Rogun Sitterrud (119), Dane Sittrud (155) and Easton Thornely (170) all took first in state for Emery. Mason Stilson (83) lost the first-place match to take second overall. Finishing in fourth place was Hayden Christiansen (86) and Hazen Meccariello (119).

Emery ended in 12th place in the tournament with 289.5 points.

Photos Courtesy of Kirk Christiansen