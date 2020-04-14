Carbon and Emery Counties Safely Celebrate Easter 2020

The communities of Carbon and Emery counties are well-known for banding together and keeping their heads held high during hard times. This has held true during the trials and tribulations that have faced the counties amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which was shown in abundance throughout the Easter weekend.

Many citizens heeded the recommendations from the Southeast Utah Health Department and the Center for Disease Control and celebrated the Easter holiday at home. ETV News asked the public to show the many creative ways that the holiday was celebrated with restrictions set in place, and the community stepped up.

Below is a gallery of the photos that were submitted of the friends, families and neighbors safely enjoying Easter Sunday.