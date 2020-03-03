Carbon and Emery Royalty Attend the Miss Utah’s Outstanding Teen Competition

The Miss Utah’s Outstanding Teen competition was hosted in Provo over the weekend as representatives from Carbon and Emery counties traveled to participate.

Brooklyn Johansen of Emery and Skylynn Basso of Carbon had prepared for quite some time before the competition, culminating in their send-off parties that were hosted in their respective counties. At the send-off parties, both girls demonstrated their plans for the competition, which included lifestyle and fitness, talent, evening gown and onstage portions.

Though each girl played to their strengths and represented their communities well, Miss Panoramaland’s Outstanding Teen Charlee Sorenson was chosen out of the 41 competitors to be crowned Miss Utah’s Outstanding Teen 2020.

The first runner-up was Miss Weber County’s Gracie Kay Nichols with the second runner up being Miss Jordan River’s Madison Nelson and Miss Canyonland’s Isabel Hallows in third.