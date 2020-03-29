Carbon and Emery Students Celebrate Spirit Week Online

Although school is not in session for the time being, a statewide social media campaign was announced to continue school spirit with an online spirit week.

Beginning on March 23, the week kicked off with crazy sock day. The second spirit day was “what ya reading” where students were encouraged to show off the book they were enjoying at the time.

The spirit week continued as March 25 was announced as pajama day. It was followed on Thursday with “Terrific Teacher Day,” which had a different flare to it. Rather than submitting photos, community members were encouraged to submit a message showing appreciation for teachers.

“Appreciate all teachers,” Tina Riche shared. They are like extended parents at school. God bless.”

“Thank you Mrs. Cahoon, Mrs. Anderson and Ms. Feichko for always being ready and willing to help my son succeed,” said Naomi Hyde.

The final day was aptly deemed as school spirit day. Many members of the community submitted photos showing their pride for their school, especially teachers and staff at Carbon High School. Those that participated were encouraged to submit their entries with the hashtag #utahschoolspirit.