Carbon Blanked by Morgan, Rebounds Against Union

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos kicked off their soccer season with a road trip to St. George. On Thursday, they started the tournament against Morgan. The Trojans took control early with two first-half goals. Morgan added one more in the second half while Carbon was unable to penetrate the Trojan defense, falling in the season opener, 3-0.

Carbon rebounded in a big way on Saturday against Union. The Dinos attacked early and often, running the Union Cougars off the pitch with a 5-1 victory.

Region play begins this week with two home games for the Dinos. Carbon (1-1, 0-0) will host Grand (1-0, 1-0) on Tuesday and Richfield (2-3, 0-0) on Thursday.