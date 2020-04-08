Carbon Cal Ripken Reminds All to be Grateful in Trying Times

As the world entered a very unsure state in March, working to combat against the spread of COVID-19 in many communities, the Carbon Cal Ripken Baseball (CCRB) league wished to share a heartwarming reminder with players and their families.

In this reminder, the organization expressed that maybe this year more than other, it can be understood what it is like to wish to play and be unable to. CCRB reminded families that a sense of community, as well as positive thinking, is at the heart of the league. They then reflected on words from Phil Roundy, father of Spencer Roundy of Spencer’s Wishes.

“Do you know what the SW on your sleeve means? Each of your game uniforms has an SW on the sleeve. This stands for the local children’s charity known as Spencer’s Wishes. Several years ago, there was a local boy who wanted to play baseball more than almost anything. He, however, had been battling brain cancer most of his life and was too handicapped to play baseball safely. He never got the chance to play. At the age of 10, he passed away. Now, your uniforms bear a reminder of the charity that carries his name, Spencer Roundy,” read Phil’s statement.

Roundy continued by reflecting that those that wear the uniform and see the SW on the sleeve should remember that not all children are given the chance to play the game. A little league experience is meant to teach how to play the game, to have good sportsmanship and to have fun overall.