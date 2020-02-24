Carbon Chamber Recognizes Jennmar Services, Utah Power Credit Union

Jennmar Services and Utah Power Credit Union were recognized at the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon on Thursday afternoon. The two entities shared the chamber’s monthly business spotlight during the meeting.

Tony Koss accepted the recognition on behalf of Jennmar Services. He explained how the business is continuing to evolve within the recruitment and placement industry. Formerly, Jennmar Services worked primarily within the energy industry, but has recently branched out to include recruitment and placement throughout all industries.

“We can supplement an existing workforce during peak work periods or act as a screening service, allowing a company to observe a potential employee’s skills and work ethic before hiring them full-time,” Jennmar shares on its website.

Next up, representatives from Utah Power Credit Union were welcomed to the podium. Established during the Great Depression, Utah Power Credit Union was organized in 1935. The credit union has two branches in Carbon County, including one in Price and one in Helper, as well as a branch in Huntington.

“Our mission is to ensure that Utah Power Credit Union creates financial power with our members by providing excellent value and lifelong relationships,” states the credit union’s mission statement.

The chamber also took time to highlight the 11th annual AJB Broadcasting Home, Garden and Recreation Show. This year’s show is slated for March 13 and 14 at the Carbon County Event Center. The event will feature vendors, food, giveaways and more.